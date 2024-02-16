One of the absolute best Chromebooks you can buy is $180 off today

As we enter President’s Day weekend, I figured we’d see a few early deals pop up this morning since this week has been relatively light on them. And with a quick search, I wasn’t disappointed. I love a great, affordable, sub-$300 Chromebook just like the next guy, but I also love seeing some of the greatest, most-powerful, best-built Chromebooks get massive price cuts, too. And that’s exactly what is going down right now.

Over at Best Buy, you can get your hands on what is arguably the best Chromebook on the market right now (that you can walk into a store, pick up, hold, and buy) for $180 off MSRP. The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 for $519.99 is an absolute steal, and there are a myriad of reasons why.

First up is the build quality. The aluminum chassis feels great, is rigid, and maintains a one-finger lift on the lid even with a fully-convertible 360-degree hinge. Inside, this device has the 13th-gen Intel Core i5-1315U, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage that keep things ultra fast regardless of what you throw at it. The QHD webcam gives you extra sharpness in video calls while the 14-inch 16:10 FHD screen beneath that camera hits 350+ nits of brightness while covering 100% of the sRGB color space.

Then you get upward-firing speakers that sound great, a backlit keyboard that is excellent to type on, and a Gorilla Glass trackpad for unmatched smoothness and responsiveness. And it comes out of the box with the Chromebook Plus software upgrades so you’ll be able to take full advantage as those new features arrive. As the third overall iteration of this specific device, this latest Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is a product of continued refinement and attention to details that make a high-end Chromebook 100% worth the investment.

And for now, that investment is about as low as it has been for this latest model. For $519.99, you aren’t going to find a better Chromebook than this if you want all the bells and whistles you could ask for in a modern device. I’d assume this deal will last through the weekend, but we can’t be sure. If you’ve been on the hunt for a higher-end ChromeOS experience, you’ve found your device. Don’t miss the sale on it!

