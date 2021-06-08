Don’t miss this huge deal on the fastest Chromebook you can buy right now

It’s no secret that I really, really love the ASUS Chromebook CX5. From the sweet white-on-black exterior to the screaming-fast internals, there aren’t too many downsides with this Chromebook. Sure, it’s a tad bit large and a little heavy (that’s just part of owning a 15.6-inch laptop), but the CX5 does so much right for the starting price of $569 that it was one of the easiest recommends I’ve made in the past few years when I reviewed it.

It feels a tad bit like this Chromebook has been with us for a while, but it really hasn’t. In fact, it only hit store shelves in the last week of April, making it just a tad over a month old at this point. We’ve seen a $100 price reduction on it once already, and this time around, that reduction is even more steep. At this moment, you can snag the ASUS Chromebook CX5 for the ludicrous price of $439. That’s $130 off the MSRP only 5 weeks from launch!

Buy The ASUS Chromebook CX5 at Best Buy

As always with sales at Best Buy, there’s no telling how long this will last. We could be looking at a few days or a few weeks. My guess is it won’t stick around for too long, so if you are even a little bit interested, give the review another watch and make your decision quickly. While I think $569 is a fair price for this Chromebook, I also know saving $130 makes that purchase a whole lot sweeter.