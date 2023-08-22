Advertisement

This convertible ASUS Chromebook for $299 is almost too good to be true

This convertible ASUS Chromebook for $299 is almost too good to be true

Continuing a summer of massive deals on Chromebooks, the new AMD-powered ASUS Chromebook CM34 Flip is back on sale once again for an unbelievable $200 off its $499 retail price. From my current experience with this device, what I can confidently tell you before we get our review out (coming soon) is that this Chromebook is delightful to use as a daily driver.

For those not in the loop, the ASUS Chromebook CM34 Flip is powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 7320C, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Its design echoes the ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip, with key differences being the navy chassis and the more-standard 60Hz 16:10 14-inch screen (versus the 144Hz on the CX34) with 300 nits of brightness. With the same handy set of ports that includes HDMI, USB Type C, and a microSD card slot, all of this is housed within a reasonably-compact chassis that makes it practical for everyday use and mobility.

Originally priced at $499, the CM34 Flip’s performance has already impressed me for a Chromebook in that price range. But now, knocked down to just $299, it’s hard to deny the incredible value on offer here. Whether you’re gearing up for the back-to-school season or simply in the market for a dependable Chromebook, this deal is too good to pass up.

To be fair, this one has only been on the market for a couple months and has already been on sale for the same $200 off twice before now. Based on that, I wouldn’t say this is a deal that you may never see again, but there’s never any guarantees on this stuff. If you are looking for a solid upper-mid-range Chromebook for a low-end price, this one is it. At $299, I can absolutely know you’ll be delighted with it.

Buy the ASUS Chromebook CM34 Flip from Best Buy

