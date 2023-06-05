Deal Alert: This 15.6″ 12th Gen HP Chromebook is half off today

We frequently have conversations about $200 Chromebooks and the fact that it is rare to find a device in that price range that’s actually worth buying. Usually, it’s a super cheap device with an aging processor that I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy. So, when you find a solid laptop for under $200, it’s worth our time and attention to share it with you.

The latest 15.6″ Chromebook from HP isn’t a premium device and it doesn’t offer the best of anything but what it does feature is Intel’s latest N200 small core processor. That CPU is capable of pumping out benchmarks that are comparable to Core i3 models from just a couple of years ago and that’s and impressive feat. Matched with 8GB of RAM, this oversized Chromebook is capable of handling a day’s work with ease and the large display is great if you need some extra screen real estate.

Now, the HP Chromebook 15.6″ does have one glaring flaw and that’s the fact that the display is only 1366 x 768 which means that it’s not going to be super crispy and likely not something you’ll want to use for streaming high-def content. That said, Best Buy is currently selling this recently released Chromebook at an insane discount. Regularly priced at $399, you can pick up this large clamshell Chromebook and have yourself a solid laptop for only $199.

At just under $200, you can easily forgive the HP’s shortcomings and rest assured that computing power will not be an issue. If you need a capable device but you’re on a shoestring budget, it doesn’t get much better than this. Here’s a look at the key specs of the HP Chromebook 15.6″ with a 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake CPU.

Key Specs

ChromeOS

Intel N200 Alder Lake CPU

8GB RAM LPDDR5

64GB eMMC storage

15.6″ 1366 x 768 HD display @ 250 nits

2 x USB-C

1 x USB-A

MicroSD

720p webcam with privacy shade

Numeric keypad