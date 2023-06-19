Deal Alert: The latest HP Chromebook x360 14c is down to $499

Father’s Day is now behind us but it’s not too late to score a killer deal on a formidable Chromebook and put a big smile on dad’s face in the process. Or, perhaps you’re in the market for a new laptop for yourself or someone else in your family. Whatever the occasion, I’ve got the skinny on a sweet ChromeOS 2-in-1 sale that will save you $200.

The latest consumer Chromebook from HP is a subtle but welcome iteration on the long-popular Chromebook x360 14c family. This year’s model stuck with a 14-inch screen but moved to a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 1920 x 1200 resolution that places it in between FullHD and 2K. Like its predecessors, the new HP x360 14c rocks an Intel Core i3 that’s matched with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

As with previous models, the only glaring shortcoming of this model is the lack-luster brightness of the display that still comes in at 250 nits. That, however, is forgivable if you can score a discount on this otherwise powerful and versatile convertible Chromebook.

Today happens to be one of those days where you can score said discount. Despite a very short time on shelves, Best Buy has knocked a whopping $200 off this ChromeOS 2-in-1. At MSRP, I’d still argue that the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is a better overall value but when you can grab the HP for $499, that changes things. When you can get a device that offers an impressive spec sheet and spend right at five hundred bucks, you’ve found yourself a deal. Check it out over at Best Buy at the link below.