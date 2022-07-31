Deal Alert: The HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook is $280 off

On paper, the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook is the most technologically advanced ChromeOS laptop ever made. The good news is – unlike devices before it – the ultra-premium Elite Dragonfly put its money where its proverbial mouth is and delivered on every single spec you could want from a Chromebook. From the 400 nit display on the entry-level model to the impressive haptic trackpad, you will be hard-pressed to find a flaw in this 12th Gen Intel-powered convertible.

The only thing about the Elite Dragonfly that gives us any pause is the starting price point of well over $1,000. That’s not to say this ChromeOS 2-in-1 isn’t worth every penny. I’m simply saying that some buyers may have a hard time forking over nearly $1,200 for a Chromebook without understanding the power, performance, and value offered up by the Elite Dragonfly.

If you’re like us and you’ve been drooling over the HP Elite Dragonfly but can’t bring yourself to spend the cash, today is your lucky day. HP has already discounted the premium convertible and dropped the price just below a thousand bucks. Today, however, you can grab the Core i3, 8GB/128GB Chromebook, and save a whopping $280. That brings the price down to a very palatable $869 which puts the HP much closer to the price range of devices like the Acer Chromebook Spin or ASUS CX5400. It’s not the $700-ish sweet spot we normally see on the most popular consumer devices but this isn’t your run-of-the-mill Chromebook. For $869, you’re getting the best that ChromeOS has to offer with no sacrifices whatsoever. Find the HP Elite Dragonfly at the link below.