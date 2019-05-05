Deal Alert: The ASUS Chromebook C434 Just Dropped To $499

Lately, grabbing a deal on a premium Chromebook has been as simple as taking a stroll through your local Best Buy or simply doing a quick search on Amazon. Flagships from HP, Lenovo and Dell have been the recipients of discounts as much as $200 on any given day but it is rare that we see a price drop on a Chromebook that literally just hit the market.

Well, today would be an exception.

ASUS Chromebook C434

ASUS’ latest entry into the premium Chromebook space rolled out dressed to impress and it stands poised to fight for the title of the best device of 2019 when the more powerful Core models make their appearance.

Still, the entry-level Core m3 is a formidable machine that offers a very unique build and aesthetics that set it apart from the crowd. Starting at $569, everyone here at Chrome Unboxed is in agreement that springing for the $599 version to get 8GB of RAM is a no brainer.

On the other hand, savings is savings and right now, you can pick up the ASUS C434 with 4GB of RAM for the impressively low price of $499. No, it isn’t at Best Buy. You won’t score this deal from Amazon, either.

Office Depot and Office Max are where you’ll find the 14″ ASUS that offers some of the narrowest bezels available and a footprint smaller than devices with much smaller displays.

We’re not sure how long this deal will last as it could be part of the Cinco de Mayo which means you’ll need to act fast. If you happen across this article and the deal has ended, Amazon and ASUS have both discounted the C434 to $529 and that’s still a great price for this beautiful piece of hardware.