Deal Alert: Take $170 off the powerful ASUS Chromebook CX5

One of the first 11th Gen Tiger Lake Chromebooks to hit the market, the 15.6″ ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 offers one of the most well-rounded Chrome OS experiences on the market. With the latest Core i3 processor from Intel, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, this 2-in-1 Chromebook offers power to spare and can handle just about anything you can throw at it whether you’re living on the web or leveraging Android and Linux applications.

At its MSRP of $569, it would be easy to perhaps consider a more powerful device like the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 that comes in at $699 but doubles the storage and upgrades the CPU to the Core i5 w/G7 graphics. That said, the ASUS is still an amazing Chromebook and many may be interested in it simply for its larger 15.6″ display. Here’s a quick look at what the Flip CX5500oo has to offer and then we’ll talk about the deal.

ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 15.6″

Chrome OS

11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 w/G4 Xe graphics

8GB LPDDR4X-4266 RAM

128GB SSD

15.6″ FHD touch display @ 250 nits

integrated numeric keypad

2-in-1 form-factor

Aluminum lid

Wi-fi 6/Bluetooth 5

2 x USB-C

1 x USB-A

Full size HDMI

MicroSD

Backlit keyboard

USI-compatible

Linux and Android ready

AUE date June 2029

Regardless of your reason, the ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 just became a lot more desirable thanks to another massive price cut from Best Buy. For a limited time, you can score this formidable Chromebook for only $399. That’s a huge discount of $170 and it makes this device one of the best Chrome OS bargains going at the moment. This is just one of many deals that we’ll see in the coming weeks as many retailers are cashing in on Black Friday early. Be sure to sign up for our Deals Newsletter below and you won’t get caught holding the bag when a new deal comes around. For now, check out this killer deal on the ASUS at the link below.

ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5500 at Best Buy