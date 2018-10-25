Deal Alert: Snag A Certified Open-box HP Chromebook X2 For Under $500

Ready or not, the Holiday season will soon be upon us and with it comes the joyous tradition of holiday shopping. Say this with me, slowly.

“Black Friday is only one month away.”

That was painful but like it or not, we will soon succumb to the hustle and bustle of fighting our way through stores and waiting in long lines to get the perfect gift for that special someone. On the bright side, there are deals to be had now that could score you a premium Chromebook and save you a chunk of change in the process.

The HP Chromebook X2 will always hold the honor of being the first detachable Chrome OS device. Apart from that, it still shines as a premium Chromebook with a beautiful display and features aplenty. Right now, you can save $200 on the 2-in-1 Chromebook by snagging a “Geek Squad” certified open-box model from Best Buy. So, what does Geek Squad certified mean?

Geek Squad Certified – These products have passed our Geek Squad Certified multi-point inspection. The product was professionally cleaned, then repackaged with care to give you a product as near to new as possible. Products in this condition look brand new with no physical flaws, scratches or scuffs, and include all original parts and accessories or a suitable replacement, as well as the original box or a suitable replacement. May not include the owner’s manual or manufacturer registration card.

Pretty much, you’re getting a near-new device. Possible a floor model or a device that was returned with no defects. Despite the possibility of not have a manufacturer’s registration card, the “certified” devices are backed by the same 1-year warranty as the unopened models. That makes this $497 open-box model a really nice deal on a device that has sold for as much as $650 in its brief history. (over $700 on Amazon)

You can pick one up from Best Buy’s eBay storefront at the link below. You may also check your local store. You could luck out and get your hands on one today.

HP Chromebook X2 from Best Buy/eBay