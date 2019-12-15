Deal Alert: Score this premium convertible HP Chromebook and save $200

With any luck, you’ve gotten all of your holiday shopping out of the way and made out with some great deals on some cool tech this year. If you’re still looking for a great deal on that perfect Chromebook or maybe you’re just in the market for yourself, Best Buy has knocked $200 off of one of our favorite devices.

It’s not quite the savings you could have snagged during Black Friday but the HP Chromebook X360 14 offers a versatile, premium Chrome OS experience and it can be yours for $399. That’s $200 off of the MSRP of $599 and when you look at the spec sheet, I think you’ll agree it’s worth that and then some.

Chrome OS

Intel 8th Gen Core i3-8130U

8GB RAM

64GB eMMC storage

14″ Full HD touch display

backlit keyboard

2-in-1 convertible with aluminum and ceramic-like finish

2 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A, MicroSD reader, 3.5mm audio jack

Auto Update June 2025

Just the fact that the HP comes with 8GB of RAM sets it apart from most of the devices in the $500-$600 price range. At $399, it’s a steal and the premium quality and specs that it offers will give users years of reliable, enjoyable Chrome OS service. This deal is for the Silver finish model. If you’ve been eyeing the Blue one, you’ll have to fork over $599.

HP Chromebook X360 14 at Best Buy