Deal Alert: Score this monster Core i5 HP Chromebook and save $200

Before long, we’ll be treated to a healthy variety of the latest generation of Chromebooks powered by 10th Gen Comet Lake processors from Intel. As excited as we are about some of these new devices, the current generation of flagship-caliber Chromebooks still has a lot to offer and sales like this one could definitely give buyers a reason not to wait. If you’re in the market for a powerful Chromebook with a lot of screen real estate, Best Buy has a deal that’s hard to beat.

The HP Chromebook 15 landed on the scene as one of the first Chromebooks to offer an integrated keypad and HP did a great job of keeping the premium look and feel of the X360 14 while still offering a variety of configurations for varying budgets and needs. The Core i5 version of the 15.6″ HP Chromebook gives you just about everything you could want in a device and thanks to the beefy processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, this thing is a workhorse. At $599 retail, I’d dare to say that it’s one of the few Core devices out there that’s actually worth its MSRP. If you have been considering the HP Chromebook 15 or one of its lesser Pentium configurations, today is the day to score a monumental deal and get the best HP has to offer in a 15.6″ Chrome OS laptop.

Best Buy has knocked $200 off of the price of the Core i5 HP Chromebook 15. For $399, you’ll get a Chromebook with a premium built, great look and powerful internals at a fraction of the cost of upcoming devices such as the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook. The HP will get updates through June of 2025 and that puts it at the top of my list when it comes to cost vs. value. This Chromebook will chew through almost anything you throw at it and has enough horsepower to handle some of the taxing Linux apps that you can install on it. Here’s a look at what the HP Chromebook 15 has to offer:

Chrome OS

Intel Core i5-8250U

8GB RAM

128GB storage

15.6″ FullHD ISP display

backlit keyboard

2 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A, MicroSD and 3.5mm audio

Linux and Android app support

Bang & Olufsen Audio

Auto Updates through June 2025

If you need a powerful Chromebook with a larger screen, this is the one to buy in my honest opinion.

Core i5 HP Chromebook 15 at Best Buy