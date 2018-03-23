Deal Alert: Save $125 On The 64GB Samsung Chromebook Pro

Tired of waiting for the next big thing from the world of Chromebooks? Looking for a great deal on a sleek convertible?

Best Buy has you covered.

Pricing on the original 32GB version of the Samsung Chromebook Pro has been all over the place lately but mostly it’s been over retail for inexplicable reasons. Since the launch of the 64GB model, finding a consistent let alone decent price on either has been a crap shoot at best.

Today, finding the best deal and picking a between these two devices and even the Chromebook Plus is a lot easier. Regularly priced at $599, the 64GB Samsung Chromebook Pro can be had at Best Buy for $25 less than the MSRP of the Plus.

That’s right, for only $474 you can get one of the Chromebooks that lead the charge for the next generation of Chrome OS devices.

In the Box

Chrome OS

Intel Skylake Core m3 processor

64GB onboard eMMC storage

12.3″ 2400×1600 super bright (400 nits) touch display

stowable stylus included

2 x USB-c

MicroSD slot

convertible 4 in 1 form-factor

Android Apps out of the box

Integrated Intel HD 515 graphics

USB-C power adapter

So, if you’ve been holding out to buy the Samsung Pro, this is probably going to be the deal to beat. Grab one today online or from your local Best Buy.

Get the Samsung Chromebook Pro at Best Buy