Deal Alert: Grab the all-aluminum Core i3 Acer Chromebook 714 and save $100

Slowly but surely, we’re starting to see more and more sellers replenish Chromebook inventories and with that, it’s getting a tad bit easier to find a deal here and there. If you’re in the market for a premium clamshell Chromebook at a good price, the Acer Chromebook 714 is definitely worth a look. Announced last April alongside the keypad-toting Chromebook 715, the Acer Chromebook 714 features a lot of the great features that I fell in love with on the Spin 13 but expands the display to 14″ and sticks with a 180-degree clamshell design.

The all-aluminum chassis houses an 8th Gen Intel Core i3 processor that’s matched with a tasty 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. This combination seems to be the sweet spot for most Chrome OS users and is capable of handling most jobs. It is the same setup that made the HP Chromebook x360 14 so popular. This model doesn’t come with the fingerprint sensor but it is currently $100 off the $599 retail at Amazon right now and that’s a very decent price for a Chromebook with this build quality.

8th Generation Intel Core i3-8130U Processor (Up to 3.4GHz)

14″ (1920 x 1080) ComfyView IPS Multi-Touch Screen, 8GB of Onboard DDR4 Memory and 64GB eMMC

802.11ac WiFi featuring 2×2 MIMO technology (Dual-Band 2.4GHz and 5GHz) & Bluetooth 4.2

Two Built-in Stereo Speakers and Two Built-in Microphones

2 – USB Type-C ports USB 3.1 Gen 1 (up to 5 Gbps) DisplayPort over USB Type-C & USB Charging, 1 – USB 3.1 Gen 1 port

Backlit Keyboard with Corning Gorilla Glass Touchpad

Lithium-Ion Battery, Up to 12 Hours Battery Life

Google Chrome Operating System

Android and Linux app support

AUE date June 2025

