Deal Alert: Get $200 Off The HP Chromebook x360 14

The Fourth of July has come and gone. The fireworks have ended. That doesn’t mean you can’t still score some serious holiday savings on a new Chromebook.

The HP Chromebook x360 14 has once again received a massive price cut from Best Buy and the Core i3 convertible can be had for the ridiculously low price of $399. The sale runs through Saturday and you can pick up the HP online or in stores where available.

HP Chromebook x360 14: The Total Package

We still hold that the HP does one of the best jobs at hitting all the notes that a premium device should and at this price, it is impossible not to recommend it. If you’ve been looking at a mid-range Chromebook with a Pentium or N-series processor, do yourself a favor and step up to an entirely better class of device.

You’ll get a powerful, 8th gen Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a device with a premium build. The HP Chromebook x360 14 comes with Android Apps and Linux out of the box.