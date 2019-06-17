Deal Alert: Act Fast and Save $245 On A New Pixelbook

The mid-level on top-tier Pixelbooks have enjoyed a healthy discount of around $250 for the past few weeks while the base model has floated around $899 at any given retailer.

Now that the Father’s Day weekend is over, so are the discounts from the Google Store, Best Buy and other authorized retailers but there’s still a chance to grab some huge savings on any Pixelbook. Thanks to Amazon, all three models of Google’s premium Chromebook are currently $245-$250 off for what is presumably a very limited time offer.

The base model is being sold by Electronic Express and while there is only a limited number available, you can also find the Core i5/128GB Pixelbook in their on their website for $749 or their Rakuten storefront for $769.

We have a lot of people asking whether they should purchase a discounted Pixelbook or wait for the fabled PB 2. I hate answering that question because, at the end of the day, it’s your money. All I can tell you is that the original Pixelbook is well worth $754 and I seriously doubt you’ll be disappointed.

You can find all three discounted Pixelbooks at the Amazon link below. If the base model is sold out, make sure to check out the Rakuten listing.

