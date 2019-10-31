Deal Alert: $300 off the powerful, premium Acer Chromebook Spin 13

The number of Chromebook options in the five to six hundred dollar price range is expanding at a rapid pace and that’s a great thing but finding a device that delivers in every department at that price is not an easy task. A recent sale on the 4K Lenovo Yoga Chromebook was my top pick for the best bang for the buck at $629 but that deal was just supplanted by one of my favorite devices of all time.

Acer Chromebook Spin 13

Acer’s flagship convertible brings a lot to the table with a vibrant 3:2 display, all-aluminum chassis, garaged stylus and powerful internals. This particular model features the Intel Core i5-8250U processor, 8GB of RAM and a hearty 128GB of storage. It also happens to be the model that was my daily driver for more than a year and I love it just as much now as I did the first time I laid hands on it. Oh yeah, don’t forget that the Acer Spin 13 comes equipped with a garaged stylus that’s great for note-taking, doodling and more.

Acer Chromebook Spin 13 Review: Performance at a Premium The number of Chromebook options in the five to six hundred dollar price range is expanding at a rapid pace and that's a great thing but finding a device that delivers in every department at that price is not an easy task. A recent sale on the 4K Lenovo Yoga Chromebook was my top pick for the best b

It has been more than a year since the Spin 13 made its debut in retail stores and even today, it’s worth the $700+ price tag that it normally carries and I’d recommend it to anyone wanting a truly premium Chromebook experience. Today, however, the Acer Chromebook Spin 13 is hands-down the best deal around thanks to a major price cut from Amazon. With an MSRP of $899, the Core i5, 8GB/128GB Spin 13 has been marked down to the ridiculously low price of $599. It would be a Christmas miracle to find a device with these specs and this build quality at a lower price. While I’m sure we will see some great deals when Black Friday rolls around, I doubt there will be many that compare to this one.

Buy the Acer Chromebook Spin 13 On Amazon