Deal Alert: 25% off the Assistant-enabled TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE

Well, I’m a little more than a week into my first committed relationship with a Wear OS device and so far, it’s been a good one. I will have my full review of the TicWatch Pro 4G coming in the very near future and I hope that you seasoned smartwatch users will show me some grace as I share my insights as someone who is using the platform for the first time. I understand that Wear OS has had a self-inflicted rough way to go in the wearable space but there are still some redeeming qualities to Google’s smartwatch OS and there are many who hold on to hope that it will mature into something more.

Having said that, there are likely a number of you who are looking to pick up a new smartwatch this Christmas and the TicWatch Pro 4G should definitely be on your list of possibilities. As a first-time, the TicWatch Pro has everything I would expect out of a smartwatch. It doesn’t have the latest Qualcomm processor but I have not had the chance to compare the TicWatch’s Snapdragon 2100 to the newer 3100 and therefore can’t speak to its relative performance. For me, it works great and I don’t notice any lags or hiccups that would turn me off from using it.

The TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE features I would look for if shopping for a new watch. NFC payments, heartrate monitor, GPS, Google Assistant and water resistance make the TicWatch one of the most well-rounded devices out there and the addition of an eSIM for LTE connectivity means I can step away from my phone and not have to worry about missing a call or an important message.

TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE

One of Mobvoi’s big selling points for the TicWatch Pro is the “proprietary” layered display that sandwiches a low-power LCD screen on top of the vibrant AMOLED display that is touted to extend the advertised 2-day battery life to as much as 30 days when the watch is in “Essential” mode. After a day of normal use, i.e. texting, quick email replies and using the Assistant for various tasks, I normally have around 60%-65% battery left at the end of the day. That includes the usage I get with Mobvoi’s built-in TicHealth app that reminds me every hour to get up and get some steps in while tracking my daily activity. Not too shabby in my opinion.

Like any Wear OS device, you have a plethora of watch faces to choose from and the interchangeable 22mm band means that you can make the TicWatch as unique as you want. Here’s a closer look at everything the TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE has to offer.

TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE

Dimensions (mm) 45.15 x 52.8 x 12.6 Colors Black Watch Case Polyamide & glass fiber, stainless-steel bezel, aluminum back cover Screen glass Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3 Watch Strap Silicone (interchangeable), 22mm Operating system Wear OS by Google Phone compatibility Android™, iPhone Platform Qualcomm® Snapdragon Wear™ 2100 Memory 1GB RAM; 4GB ROM Display

1.39″ AMOLED (400 x 400 px) + FSTN LCD Network 4G LTE FDD (Verizon) Connectivity BT v4.2+ BLE, WiFi IEEE 802.11 b/g/n GPS GPS + GLONASS + Beidou Sensors PPG heart rate sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, e-compass, ambient light sensor, low latency off-body sensor NFC payments Google Pay via NFC SIM Preloaded SIM Battery capacity 415mAh Military Standart 810G Withstands temperature shock of between -30℃ to 70, operational between -20℃ to 55, 57kpa pressure, 44℃ solar radiation, 95% humidity, salt fog, sand and dust, shock Waterproof rating IP68 + pool swimming suitable MSRP $299

For a limited time, you can grab the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE and save 25%. At the sale price of $224.25, the bang-for-your-buck factor here is quite appealing. With the money you save, you could pick up a replacement Hybrid band or even a set of TicPod headphones that happen to be $80 off at the moment. I’ll have my full review of the TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE out sometime next week but I will go ahead and say that this is a solid purchase for someone wanting a capable, full-featured Wear OS device.