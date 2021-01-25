Deal Alert: $180 of the 10th Gen HP Chromebook x360 14c

Easily one of the top five Chromebooks to come out of 2020, HP’s refreshed Chromebook x360 14c brings the power of Intel’s 10th gen Comet Lake CPUs, USI support, and an overall improved build-quality over its Kaby Lake predecessor. That said, the $629 MSRP makes it a bit of a tough sell when you can get the Core i5 Acer Spin 713 with its crispy 3:2 display for the same amount of money. Thankfully, HP has figured out that its flagship Chromebook can be a big seller if it is frequently discounted.

The HP Chromebook x360 14c has enjoyed extensive discounts over the past few months since its largest price cut of $250 around Black Friday. While it isn’t quite that cheap right now, you can still score this formidable 14″ 2-in-1 for the impressively low price of $449. At a discount of $180, it’s definitely worth considering the HP as your next premium Chromebook. The x350 14c will continue to get updates through June of 2028 and the Core i3 with 8GB of RAM is powerful enough to chew through just about anything that you can throw at it.

Hopefully, with Tiger Lake Chromebooks on the horizon and more AMD models headed our way, the prices for the current generation of Chromebooks will continue to drop. These Comet Lake models offer more than enough power for almost any use case and nearly eight more years of updates mean that you will get your money’s worth when you buy them at a discount. Check out the HP Chromebook x360 14c at the link below.

HP Chromebook x360 14c at Best Buy