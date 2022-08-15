Deal Alert: $100 off this premium 12th Gen Chromebook 2-in-1

Premium, high-end Chromebooks are quickly becoming commonplace. Picking up a flagship ChromeOS laptop has become relatively easy and quite affordable if you’re willing to forgo a feature here and there. The latest generation of Intel devices pushes that needle forward further than ever before with explosive power and cutting-edge features that have advanced the ChromeOS ecosystem to all-new heights.

Over the past three or four years, Acer has led the pack in the way of value with the ever-popular Chromebook Spin 713 family of laptops. The latest iteration of Acer’s consumer-focused flagship takes on a new look with a 16:10, 14″ display but still touts the power of an Intel Core i5 processor and the build quality we’ve come to expect from Acer. In addition to the new display, the Spin 714 sees the return of the garaged stylus, and this one sports USI tech which means that it will work across any USI-compatible device.

One of the features that have always stood out on Acer’s flagship 2-in-1 is the fact that it’s powered by an Intel Core i5. HP’s counterpart, the x360 14c, comes with a Core i3. While the latter still offers ample horsepower, there’s a distinct advantage that comes with the 12th gen Intel Core i5 and that’s the GPU. The 12th Gen Intel CPU family is equipped with Iris Xe graphics if you purchase a Core i5 or Core i7 and this little integrated GPU is head and shoulders above the standard UHD graphics found on the Core i3 CPU. Again, for daily use, it really won’t make that much of a difference but those looking to take advantage of Steam gaming on ChromeOS in the near future will have to have the Iris Xe graphics found on the Core i5. You won’t get that option with the HP. Here’s a closer look at all the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 has to offer.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 Key Specs

12th gen Intel Core i5-1235U w/Iris Xe GPU

8GB RAM

256GB SSD

1920×1200 14-inch IPS touchscreen @ 340 nits

100% SRGB

10+ hour battery

USI pen included (internally stowed)

1080p webcam

Aluminum chassis

Upward firing speakers

Wi-Fi 6e

Bluetooth 5.2

Full-size HDMI port

2x USB Type C w/Thunderbolt

1x USB Type A (3.2)

MIL-STD 810H Certified

Backlit keyboard

Gorilla Glass trackpad

0.71″ x 12.3″ x 8.8″

3.09 lbs

AUE: June 2030

At a retail price of $729, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is a very solid value that gives you nearly everything that a premium ChromeOS laptop could offer. Knock $100 off the price and now we’re talking about some serious value proposition. That becomes even more apparent when you consider the fact that this powerful, premium convertible will get guaranteed updates through June of 2030. The best part is that ChromeOS will run just as well on this Chromebook, if not better, as that time passes. Right now, you can pick up the 12th Gen Acer Chromebook Spin 714 from Best Buy for the deliciously low price of only $629, and that makes this my top pick for the Chromebook deal of the week. And it’s only MONDAY!!!