Deal Alert: $100 off this powerful 12th Gen Intel 2-in-1 Chromebook

Just yesterday, Robby shared some exciting details on the latest 12th Gen Core i3 CPU that powers the 16-inch ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5601. It turns out that the raw CPU power of the Alder Lake Core i3 is nearly on par with its more-powerful Core i5 and Core i7 siblings. With Octane scores over 80,000, the new Intel Core i3 CPU offers up enough horsepower to handle practically any workload you may throw at it.

This is great news for those who want a powerful Chromebook but aren’t concerned about getting the Iris Xe graphics found on the Core i5 and Core i7 models. The only foreseeable drawback there is that you likely won’t have access to Steam gaming on ChromeOS with the Core i3 but most people aren’t going out to buy a new Chromebook at the moment with Steam gaming as their top priority. All this to say, the 12th Gen Intel CPUs are insanely fast and any Chromebook you buy with a Core i3 or better is going to outperform anything on the market.

Anyway, we’ll be seeing more 12th Gen devices hitting shelves over the coming months but one particular model is available at Best Buy and it’s already on sale. The aforementioned ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5601is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i3, 8GB of RAM, and a respectable 128GB of storage. Featuring a 16-inch, 16:10 display, the ASUS CX5601 is a whole lot of Chromebook for its relatively low retail price of only $649. The powerful internals alone make it well worth that MSRP but despite being new to the market, this powerful ChromeOS convertible is already on sale.

The $100 discount brings the ASUS CX5601 down to $549 which is an incredible value. Not only are you getting a large Chromebook with an immersive display, but you’re also getting tons of CPU power in a device that will continue to get updates through June of 2030. Yeah, you read that correctly. 12th Gen Intel Chromebooks are guaranteed seamless OS updates well into 2030. That takes the value of this Chromebook to a whole new level when you factor out the cost over the next eight years. This deal will likely be gone sooner than later. So, if you’re looking for the latest and greatest, this is a great option at an affordable price. Check out the ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5601 over at Best Buy.

Newsletter Signup