Save big on arguably the best Chromebook you can buy in-store

We’ve been talking a lot lately about Chromebook Plus. There are good reasons for that, of course, and I think the conversation around these well-priced, well-made, well-spec’d devices will only continue. But we’re still in the span of time where there are other Chromebooks that emerged just before the new Chromebook Plus branding happened that are not only amazing devices: they are better in many ways than the best branded Chromebook Plus units.

The Acer Chromebook 516 GE, HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, and Framework Chromebook all spring to mind as devices that not only meet the Chromebook Plus spec, but exceed it in many ways. These types of Chromebooks all have the Chromebook Plus upgrade on the software side of things, and though they don’t have the badge on the lid, they are Chromebook Plus through-and-through.

And arguably the best among this sort of higher-end, non-branded Chromebook Plus segment is one that has been around in many iterations over the past few years, is easy to find at a local Best Buy, and comes with nearly every bell and whistle you could ask for – and it’s heavily discounted right now, too!

I’m of course talking about the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 that comes packed with all the stuff that makes for a great Chromebook. But this device not only makes for an impressive spec sheet – it actually feels great to use, too. With 13th-gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, it’s incredibly fast. But the internals are just part of the story.

The mostly-aluminum chassis is smooth, rigid, and solid in the hand while the 16:10 screen looks great, gets plenty bright (340+ nits) and keeps the bezels at a minimum. The backlit keyboard is fantastic, the Gorilla Glass trackpad is smooth and responsive, and the upward-facing speakers sound great as well. With a convertible form factor, USI pen support, and a one-finger lift on the lid, this Chromebook exudes quality on every front.

And right now, over at Best Buy, you can get it for just $519.99 – a full $180 off the regular $699.99 price tag. This Chromebook is so good that I truly feel it commands it’s standard price very well. At just a bit over $500, however, you’ll have a very hard time finding any laptop anywhere that can match the quality, speed, and excellent overall experience you get in the Spin 714 at this sort of price. Deals on this one come and go, so don’t miss out on a chance to buy a truly superb Chromebook for a very good price.

