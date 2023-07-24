Don’t miss this huge deal on the latest, greatest Chromebook from Acer

While we’re still waiting for our review unit of the latest, higher-end Chromebook from Acer – the new Chromebook Spin 714 – that doesn’t mean we don’t already know enough about this device to easily and enthusiastically recommend it. Taking more than just a design cue from the last-gen Acer Chromebook Spin 714, the new version takes nearly everything that was good about its predecessor and simply enhances things a bit.

This time around, the chassis is gray instead of dark blue, the stowed USI pen is gone (which is a little sad), and the internals are replaced with an even more potent 13th-gen Intel Raptor Lake Core i5 processor. The new Spin 714 keeps the same 1920×1200 16:10 14-inch display and in a similar vein, holds onto the 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Those specs make for a fantastic Chromebook experience for sure.

With the screen coming in at 340+ nits (Acer says they’ve internally measured it closer to 400 nits) and 100% of the sRGB gamut, there’s a lot to love about the look and feel of this Chromebook all around. Complement those things with a glass trackpad, a backlit keyboard, and a well-made chassis and you have a fantastic all-around Chromebook. And this year, the starting price is even a tad lower than it was last time around too, starting at $699.

$130 off retail

For now, however, you can slide over to Best Buy and snag this stellar Chromebook for a full $130 off MSRP, netting you a powerhouse device with a great display and fantastic build quality for just $569 before taxes. With the slim bezels around the screen and a 360-degree convertible form factor, the new Spin 714 is guaranteed to delight anyone considering snagging one for personal use, for work or for school.

We’re waiting on the our review device to arrive, but just based on the similarities between this iteration and the last, I have no problem recommending this Chromebook to anyone wanting a far more premium experience on a pretty ridiculous budget. $569 for this sort of laptop is pretty wild, and I don’t imagine the deal will be around for too long. If you have been on the lookout for the best Chromebook deals of late, this one is right at the top of the list for certain.

