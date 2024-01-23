The Chromebook I keep in my bag is $150 off and worth every penny

It’s a strange thing having all sorts of Chromebooks around the office. Given their nature, I could use a different Chromebook every single day without too much effort. Just sign in to the one that I want to use, wait a few minutes for everything to sync, and get going. It’s one of the traits of Chromebooks I love more than anything else, and it is endlessly handy in situations where I need to test different features across different processors and different builds of ChromeOS.

It also means that on any given day, I can grab whatever Chromebook I’d like (of the ones we have) to take home with me in the evenings and over the weekend. And you would think that means I have a never ending, revolving door of Chromebooks that go in and out of my bag all the time. But it doesn’t.

You see, when I leave the comforts of my office and my desk and my monitor and my chair, I know that working remote means I need a few things to be productive on the go. Whether that’s working in the dining room in my home or posting up in a coffee shop somewhere, I need to be able to reach in my bag and pull out the Chromebook that is going to give me all the things I need to get the job done. And for right now, there’s simply no other Chromebook that leaves the office with me more often than the Acer Chromebook 516 GE.

The combo of a solid build quality, bright, 16-inch QHD 120Hz screen, backlit keyboard, Ocean Glass trackpad, ample port selection, fast internals, and great speakers means there’s little I can’t do on this wonderful device. The screen is big enough to feel comfortable for longer work sessions and the weight is a very reasonable (and shocking) 3.75 pounds.

Put it this way: when I left town for vacation to be on a family cruise over fall break, it was the one Chromebook that went with me. Along with my trusty Logitech Pebble mouse, I have all I need to be productive when the 516 GE is with me. And right now, you can snag this stellar Chromebook for just $499 – a full $150 off the standard retail price (that is still a wild bargain at the full $649 MSRP if you ask me). But don’t wait too long: the deals on this one tend to disappear for weeks on end, so we don’t know how long it will stay at this price.

