The amazing Acer Chromebook 516 GE is down to its lowest-ever price for Labor Day

If you’ve been around this site for any amount of time, you’ve likely heard me go on and on about the Acer Chromebook 516 GE. From the build quality to the screen to the keyboard/trackpad to the internals, this big Chromebook gets so much right about the overall UI/UX equation. It’s so good that I think the standard $649 asking price is totally fair, but when it goes on sale, things get very interesting.

While we had to initially wait a bit after its release for this one to actually start seeing markdowns, they’ve happened a few times in the months since, and each time I’m overly excited to tell you all about it. The last deal brought this excellent Chromebook down by $150 dollars to a very-interesting $499, but today’s deal goes a step beyond that.

For today, you can get the Acer Chromebook 516 GE for only $449 – a staggering $200 discount from its normal $649 MSRP. That means you are getting a 16-inch 16:10 QHD 120Hz screen, 12th-gen Intel Core i5-1240P, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of NVMe storage for less than $500 dollars. Mix in the RGB keyboard, massive OceanGlass trackpad, upward-firing speakers, and abnormally-light/firm (3.7-pound) chassis and you can see why this Chromebook is so fun to use.

Whether its massive workloads or kicking back with a game on GeForce NOW, this Chromebook does everything with elegant ease. Seeing the entire OS animate with such smoothness is a treat and taking full advantage of QHD 120Hz gaming on GeForce NOW is a blast, but I also love the extra screen real estate you get in a device with only a 3.7-pound weight. Though not convertible or touchscreen-enabled, there’s little else I could ask for in a Chromebook these days.

This is a Chromebook that is better than most, and it only goes on sale here and there. Most times, it is $100 off when it does, and there have been a couple occasions where we’ve seen it hit $150 off. But $200 off is unheard of, and as a guy who uses this particular Chromebook on a very regular basis, I can firmly say that there’s no other Chromebook experience quite like it. For just $449, it’s pretty wild. There are cheaper devices, but none that come close to the build quality, screen performance, and internal speed offered by the Acer 516 GE. If you’ve been thinking about it for a bit, now is most definitely the time.

Newsletter Signup