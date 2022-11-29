Finally, the fantastic Acer 516 GE Gaming Chromebook is $100 off

I’ll go ahead and say it: right now, the Acer Chromebook 516 GE is my absolute favorite Chromebook to use. Is it the best overall Chromebook right now? That much is likely up for debate as the lack of touchscreen, the clamshell form factor and the 16-inch size may turn some people off. But for me and the way I use a Chromebook, this device is an absolute joy.

With a brilliant, bright 16:10 QHD 120Hz screen, sub-4 lb. weight (very light for a 16-inch Chromebook), a solid keyboard and trackpad, lightning-fast internals, upward-facing speakers, and extremely solid build quality, there’s very little not to like with this Chromebook. You can see it in the review for this one: I like it a whole lot.

And with all that upside, you’d expect a pretty-high MSRP, right? I know I did, but that’s not the case. Instead, Acer chose to put this gem out on the market for just $649, and that means we’ve not yet seen a deal on this particular Chromebook. In the midst of so many Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, it’s been tough not to see at least a bit of a discount on what is my current favorite Chromebook to use.

But that changes today! Earlier today, Best Buy FINALLY dropped the price of the Acer Chromebook 516 GE by a full $100, making this amazing device available for a frankly-ridiculous $549 for the time being. I can’t begin to tell you how fully and confidently I feel this device will be a great fit for a vast majority of users. It gets so much right that it makes for one of the best Chromebook experiences I’ve ever had.

With the already-low MSRP on this Chromebook, however, I don’t expect this price reduction will hang around very long. Deals come and go with great regularity on Chromebooks, but this one feels like it could be ultra-short in its duration. So if you are looking for a stellar Chromebook that is great for productivity, content consumption and some awesome cloud gaming, don’t miss this one. $549 is just crazy for all this Chromebook!

