Cync launches a smart thermostat, 2K camera, and loads of smart bulbs at CES 2022

Cync, powered by Savant Systems, Inc. (previously called C by GE) just appeared in person at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show, and in an effort to expand its offerings to become your all-in-one, go-to smart home solution announced several new products.

New devices add temperature control, outdoor security and more colorful lighting options to the growing Cync ecosystem. GE Lighting Pressroom

Before we go over its new offerings, it’s important to note that Cync has committed to the new Matter smart home standard. For those who aren’t yet aware, Matter is a new foundation for connected things. It’s an industry-unifying standard that is reliable and secure. Instead of having to fuss with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Z-Wave, Zigbee, and other setup methods for smart bulbs and other in-home technology, Matter promises to let users take something out of the box, plug it in, and set it up right through an app – no extra connectivity steps or hassle.

How does it even do this though? Matter was created by over 200 companies and it’s open-source, so Apple, Google, Samsung, Amazon, iRobot, Philips Hue, Ecobee, Whyze, and hundreds of others have agreed to intertwine Thread, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and even ethernet to let devices communicate with each other locally – no server-side cloud necessary.

First, let’s show off some lights, shall we? The Cync portfolio grows now by 11 new products including a candelabra and globe light, as well as its popular Reveal bulbs. After setting these up, you can control them by voice with the new Cync app, and even control them via schedules. These will be available at Lowe’s, Best Buy, Target, and Amazon this March of 2022 at the starting price of just $11.99 USD.

White Reveal A19

Soft White ST19

Soft White Medium

Soft White G25

Soft White Candelabra

Full Color ST19

Full Color Reveal BR30

Full Color Reveal A19

Full Color G25

Speaking of the Cync app, the company is updating it to be interoperable with all of the new devices shown off today. Controlling temperature, changing light colors, and more in the same fashion as the Google Home app. Being that Matter is at the core of both experiences, and since both allow you to connect a variety of devices and control them all in one place, you’ll be familiar with the unified experience here.

The Matter app unifies all of its products

A new Cync Smart Thermostat is next, and it can be installed with a common wire, making it compatible in nearly all homes! The company states that it has a large, sleek and high contrast display, making interactions easier. The Cync app will allow you to set your house from home to away and back again, meaning that you won’t even need to do so directly from the device itself.

As you can see in the image below, it’s a nice, rounded-off piece of hardware, and is quite different from Google’s Nest Thermostat. You will be able to order the smart thermostat and its accompanying Temperature Sensors this month for just $119.99 USD and $29.99 USD respectively from Lowe’s Best Buy, and Amazon (Sorry, not at Target!) To me, this device looks quite competitive at that price, so I’ll be interested to see things heat up for Google this year, and yes, I intended that pun.

Cync Smart Thermostat

Lastly, a new 2K/1280p HD Cync Outdoor Smart Camera is launching so you’ll have more options for keeping your family and your home safe! This will come in wired, and battery variants, with a solar-powered accessory available for the latter. They will feature both cloud and local SD storage options alike so you don’t miss out on anything that’s being recorded. Next month in February, you’ll be able to order it from Lowe’s Best Buy, and Amazon. The wired camera itself will cost you $99.99 USD, while the battery version will cost $129.99 USD. The solar-powered attachment for the battery-powered camera will cost you just $44.99 USD.

Cync Outdoor Smart Camera

I’m personally really digging this camera design, and I think that GE did a great job with everything here. As someone who is looking to spruce up his smart home for 2022, and as someone who is ready to swap out some older bulbs and cameras on the property, I’m excited to try out Cync’s newly announced products. The company prides itself on making things affordable and attempts to be the complete solution for anyone looking to get into the smart home game, so you should consider checking these out!