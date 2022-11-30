Cyber Week 2022: The best deals you can get right now

It’s Cyber Week and as promised, we’re bringing you a roundup of the best deals that are still available for those like me that don’t do the Black Friday thing. We’ll keep updating you on this week’s deals as they arrive but for now, here’s a good list of Cyber Week deals that are currently live and ready for you to snatch up. So, in no particular order, here are my top picks for Cyber Week deals that are still going on as of Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

Chromecast w/Google TV and Stranger Things Funko POP

This is probably my favorite deal of 2022. Not only are you scoring a 4K Chromecast for $29, but you also get this cool Funko POP figure of the Egg-toting Eleven from one of our favorite shows, Stranger Things. Even if you aren’t into Stranger Things or collectible figurines, this bundle is $10 cheaper than purchasing the Chromecast by itself. This deal is a Walmart exclusive and you can pick it up online or grab one at your local store where available.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3

When it comes to great ChromeOS tablets, Lenovo currently has a corner on the market. Lenovo offers the productivity-focused Chromebook Duet 5 with its 13.3″ OLED display that is powerful and versatile enough to make a decent daily driver for on-the-go types. If you’re looking for something a little smaller and easier to handle, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 features a bright and crispy 10.95-inch display that’s perfect for content consumption and light tasks. The Duet 3 has seen frequent discounts at Best Buy but this week, Lenovo is offering an unusual deal on the tiny ChromeOS tablet in which you can purchase the device for $199 directly from Lenovo but pick it up at a local Best Buy where available. It’s one heck of a deal on the Duet 3 and worth the drive if you have to find a store that’s a little way out.

Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch w/WearOS

Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch Smoke Stainless Steel

While I am currently still enamored by Google’s Pixel Watch, I’m still a lover of nice timepieces and Fossil’s Gen 6 may have garnered my attention with the company’s latest WearOS deal. Rocking the latest Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Wear 4100+, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of storage, the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch comes in a variety of styles and carries a respectable price tag of around $300. However, for Cyber Week, you can pick up one of these Pixel Watch alternatives and save as much as $120. That stainless steel model pictured here is on offer for a mere $199 and that’s a very solid price for a beautiful WearOS device. As much as I love my Pixel Watch, this looks much more like a traditional timepiece and I’m seriously considering picking one of these up while they’re on sale to add to my collection.

Acer Chromebook 516 GE

This deal popped up out of nowhere yesterday and it’s one that we’ve been anxiously awaiting. Acer’s all-new Chromebook 516 GE designed for cloud gaming has finally gone on sale. You can pick up this powerful 12th Gen Intel Chromebook and save $100 at the moment which brings the price down to a cool $549. For that, you’ll be getting one of the most powerful Chromebooks on the market, a 120Hz display, anti-ghosting RGB keyboard, and Best Buy is even throwing in a Steel Series wired gaming mouse to sweeten the deal. Read more about why we love the Acer Chromebook 516 GE in Robby’s full review.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714

If gaming isn’t your thing or you’re looking for something a bit more versatile, Acer’s still got you covered. What some would argue is the best overall device of 2022 is currently on sale at Best Buy for the ridiculously low price of only $479. Of course, I’m talking about the powerful Acer Chromebook Spin 714. This 12th Gen convertible features plenty of RAM and storage and offers up great specs like a bright display, garaged USI stylus and premium aluminum build. Like its predecessors, this Chromebook is worthy of its premium MSRP and when you can grab one at a $250 discount, it almost feels illegal.

ASUS Chromebook Vibe C5501 Flip

Last but not least on the list, we have the world’s first 144Hz display Chromebook. The ASUS Chromebook Vibe is another game-centric device with a high refresh rate, powerful internals, and other gamer-friendly features like keyboard accents around the WASD keys. Unlike the Acer, this Chromebook is a 2-in-1 and features a touch display. While a 15.6″ convertible isn’t very wieldy, I suppose it does offer some versatility. Normally priced at $699, you can pick up the Vibe from Best Buy for $599 at the moment.

That’s it for this round but stay tuned because there are more deals to come. We’ll be covering down all Cyber Week on the hottest deals on Chromebooks, Pixel, smart home, and more. Before you head off, don’t forget to check out our Cyber Week guide on saving the most money when shopping online.