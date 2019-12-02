Cyber Monday Last Call: Up to $150 off Samsung Chromebooks plus 15% cashback

Cyber Monday is coming to a close but it’s not too late to score a great deal on a new Chromebook and get some cashback in your pocket. Thanks to Rakuten (Ebates), you can get an extra 15% cashback when you shop Samsung’s Cyber Monday deals which include discounts of up to $150 on select Chromebooks.

Deals include the Celeron Samsung Chromebook Plus that’s regularly priced at $449 coming in at the impressive price of $299. Add Rakuten into the mix and you’ll score an extra $44 added to your “Big Fat Check.” The all-new 15.6″ Samsung Chromebook 4+ is on offer at $249 for the 4GB/32GB model.

There are only six hours left to grab some extra cashback and the offer applies to Samsung’s entire site. All you need is your Samsung wishlist and a free Rakuten account. Not a member? You can sign up below and you’ll get $10 added to your account on Rakuten after your first purchase.

