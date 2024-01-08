CTL unveils revamped hardware for Logitech Google Meet kits

Over the past few years since hybrid work and video conferencing have become the norm, Google and a few select partners have been working to create solutions that make video calls more productive, collaborative, and, dare I say, even enjoyable. CTL has been one of these partners going back to 2020, and they are continuing to improve the computing side of things with a new, revamped Google Meet Compute System – the GQE20C. This device is the computing component for the Google Meet Rooms systems by Logitech and is here to make sure your meetings run smoothly, without technical difficulties.

Although it looks like a Chromebox, the GQE20C is a purpose-built device that runs Google Meet OS so no, you will not be able to go buy this and use it as your home computer. This is a computing device that is made to be easily set up for video conferencing and to power the cameras, controllers, and speakers in your conference room. It is built to run Google Meet flawlessly and based on the internals, it should have no problem doing exactly that.

CTL has gone with a 13-gen Intel Core i5 (1335U) 10-core processor with Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and dual HDMI to easily run multiple displays. The landing page also says this device is built with “rigorously tested, enterprise-grade production materials” and has on-device encryption so it should be both durable and secure. It also has multiple seating and mounting options to ensure versatility in any office setup. The design is simple and clean, with no branding or buttons, just one single LED light bar on the front.

CTL GQE20C Specifications

Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-1335U Processor (10 Core)

Frequency: Max Turbo 4.60 GHz

Cache: 12 MB Intel® Smart Cache

Memory: 16 GB LPDDR4X

Storage: 256 GB SDD

Graphics: Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics

OS: Google Meet OS

Dimensions: 11.5” (w) x 5.25” (d) x 1.13” (h)

Weight: 2.2 lbs.

Security: Kensington lock

Rear I/O ports:2x USB-C, 2 HDMI, 2 USB 3.0, 1 Thunderbolt, Barrel Jack (Power)

Wireless: Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 ax), Bluetooth 5.2

Model: GQE20C

SKU: CBXUS190020

AUE: 2030

Logitech room solution for Google Meet

Paired with Logitech’s video conferencing hardware, you can take video conferencing to the next level. I was able to see a demo of some Logitech hardware at the MediaTek Executive Summit a few months ago and was impressed by the added features they are building out for video calls. They showed me one particular setup with Logitech Sight where the camera will zoom in on each person in the room so that the remote participants can see and hear everyone more clearly. And with options for multiple room sizes, you should be able to find the right solution for your business. The CTL GQE20C is the brain of these setups, powering the entire operation and allowing for all the peripherals to connect and work seamlessly.

As for pricing, this device is normally sold as part of a Logitech Google Meet Rooms kit, although a CTL representative said they offer standalone devices under certain circumstances. CTL has a sister website that offers Logitech Google Meet Room kits so head over there to find the right Logitech bundle for your business.

