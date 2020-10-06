CTL unveils 10th Gen Comet Lake Chromebox CBx2

We knew that more 10th Gen Intel Comet Lake Chromeboxes would eventually hit the market and it looks like CTL is the next one on the list. This comes on the heels of HP being the first out of the gate with the next generation of Chrome OS desktop devices. CTL, however, is doing what they do best and offering the exact same processor lineup at a more affordable price.

CTL will initially offer an entry-level Intel Comet Lake Celeron 5205U as the HP Chromebox G3 but CTL is doubling the storage to 64GB. The HP will retail for $254 while CTL will be listing its 4GB/64GB model for a mere $5 more at $259. The more powerful offering will come in the form of a Comet Lake Core i7-10610U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and an ample 128GB of storage. The latter two of those features will also be upgradeable if you need some extra memory or drive space. This model will sell for $729. While HP has yet to list its Core i7 model, I can bet you that it will be north of $800 when you compare apples to apples.

As with most Comet Lake Chrome OS devices, the new Chromeboxes from CTL will enjoy connectivity boosts thanks to Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. These models also include dual HDMI outs to support dual 4K monitors for maximum productivity. Here’s a closer look at the key specs:

CTL Chromebox CBx2 Celeron

Intel Celeron Processor 5205U(2MB Cache up to 1.9ghz)

● 4GB DDR4 RAM (16GB upgrade available)

● 64GB eMMC Storage

● Intel UHD Graphics 300/900mhz(32GB)

● Intel AX201 Wireless- Mu-Mimo, BT 5.1, up to 2.4Gbps Max Speed

● 3 USB 3.0 ports (two on front, one on rear)

● 1 USB 2.0 (rear)/1 USB-C (rear)/2 HDMI

● 1 Audio Jack

● 1 SD Card reader

● VESA Mount

● Chrome OS

CTL Chromebox CBx2 Core i7

Intel Core i7-10610U Processor (8MB Cache up to 4.9ghz)

● 8GB DDR4 RAM (up to 64GB upgrade available)

● 128GB SSD

● Intel UHD Graphics up to 300/1150ghz (32GB)

● Intel AX201 Wireless- Mu-Mimo, BT 5.1, up to 2.4Gbps Max Speed

● 3 USB 3.0 ports (two on front, one on rear)

● 1 USB 2.0 (rear)/1 USB-C (rear)/2 HDMI

● 1 Audio Jack

● 1 SD Card reader

● VESA Mount

● Chrome OS

The new Chromeboxes will come in black or deep gray but CTL will still be offering custom color options just like it did for the original Chromebox CBx1. Preorders are expected to start tomorrow and the Chromeboxes are expected to start shipping some time in November. You can keep tabs on when the listings go live at the links below. We’ll get one of these in-house ASAP to see what’s new with the Comet Lake family of Chromeboxes and you can expect a full teardown in the near future. Note: these links are not live but should be tomorrow.

CTL Chromebox CBx2 CeleronCTL Chromebox CBx2 Core i7

CTL is a Premier Partner with Google for Education and they offer a full line of services for EDU and Enterprise customers as well as consumer sales. Learn more and check out the company’s lineup here.