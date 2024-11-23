CTL launches two enterprise Chromebooks designed for the modern workforce

CTL just dropped not one, but two new Chromebook models that are purpose-built for professionals. Say hello to the CTL Chromebook Plus Enterprise PX141G Series and the CTL Chromebook Enterprise PX141E Series. Both pack a 14-inch display and come with a Chrome Enterprise Upgrade license baked right in, making them ready to tackle the demands of today’s businesses.

Let’s dive into the CTL Chromebook Plus Enterprise PX141G first. CTL is clearly aiming for a premium experience here, with features designed to boost productivity and creativity. These Chromebooks are powered by Intel Core i3-N305 processors, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and speedy UFS storage. With these specs, this device should be able to handle everyday workloads without breaking a sweat.

CTL Chromebook Plus Enterprise PX141G CTL PX141G Series ports

But the real story here is the emphasis on AI. Since this device is Chromebook Plus, it gets Google’s latest AI advancements, with features like the “Help Me Write” and AI-powered video calling enhancements for improved virtual meetings.

The CTL Chromebook Enterprise PX141E takes a slightly different approach. While still offering a solid foundation with Intel N100 processors, the focus here is on delivering essential performance and rock-solid reliability at a more accessible price point. CTL Chromebook Enterprise PX141E PX141E Ports

You still get the benefits of Chrome Enterprise, Wi-Fi 6E, and a durable design, making it a great option for businesses that need to equip their workforce without overspending. This is the same hardware as the device that was launched back in July, this one just includes the Chrome Enterprise Upgrade license.

CTL is also aiming to build long-term relationships with businesses by offering a comprehensive suite of lifecycle services. This includes everything from initial planning and deployment to ongoing support and end-of-life management. It’s a smart strategy that could give CTL an edge in the competitive enterprise market.

The CTL Chromebook Plus PX141G series and CTL Chromebook PX141E series are available now for volume orders. Businesses can purchase directly from CTL or through resellers and distributors like Ingram Micro and TD Synnex. These new devices are a definite departure from their usual focus on the education sector, but they do look promising. With solid specs and a strong emphasis on lifecycle services, the PX141G and PX141E series could be a real disruptor in the enterprise Chromebook space.