CTL launches a monster Chromebox with 64GB of RAM and 2TB of storage

I’ve spilled quite a bit of digital ink pleading the case for Chromeboxes and still believe that the tiny mini PC form-factor has way more potential than it is given credit for. Whether you need a budget-friendly desktop for your home office or you’re deploying a fleet of high-powered devices for teams of developers, Chromeboxes are versatile and easily customized to fit the needs of a wide variety of use-cases. I’ve covered how to easily upgrade some of the Chromeboxes out there on the market and I definitely recommend going this path if you’re a tinkerer that likes to save a little cash here and there.

That said, CTL has just taken things to an entirely new level with a spec’d out Chrome OS mini PC the likes we’ve never seen. For enterprise users, college labs, or someone who simply needs all the raw power you can get, I introduce to you CTL’s latest iteration of the Chromebox CBx2. This thing comes rocking a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 just like the standard model but CTL has packed in a whopping 64GB of RAM to make sure you have zero issues with Chrome or any other apps hogging your resources. This CPU paired with that insane amount of RAM is a match made in heaven for someone wanting to take full advantage of the Linux environment available on Chrome OS.

If that wasn’t enough of an upgrade, this Chromebox also comes packing a massive 2TB of storage which is a first for any major Chromebox manufacturer. While it is totally feasible to get your own Chromebox and upgrade the drive yourself, CTL has done the work for you and honestly, the price tag isn’t that bad when you consider what you’re getting. This Chromebox is selling for $1,419 which may sound a tad expensive but consider this. Acer Chromebox CXi4 with a Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB drive retails for $930. The CTL is quadrupling the RAM and giving you 8x the storage for a little under $500 more. 16GB of decent RAM from Crucial would run you $80 or more while a 2TB SSD would cost you around $300 and that’s on the low end. While this may be one of the most expensive Chromeboxes out there, it offers one of the best values for the price. If you are looking for a powerful Chrome OS desktop for your business or personal use, this is as good as it gets. Check out the new CTL Chromebox CBx2 at the link below.

CTL Chromebox CBx2

Chrome OS

Intel® i7-10610U Processor

64GB DDr4 RAM

2TB M.2 Storage

Intel UHD Graphics

Front – 2 x USB 3.0, MicroSD, 3.5mm audio

Rear – 1xUSB-C w/Display Port, 2 x HDMI, Ethernet, 2 x USB 3.0

Vesa mount included

AUE date June 2028

