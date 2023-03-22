CTL launched a Special Edition Chromebook with a see-through chassis

Every once in a while, a new Chromebook hits the market that makes me sit back and say, “huh, that’s pretty stinking cool.” Sure, you have ultra-premium devices like the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook hitting the market but CTL just launched a new laptop that caught my eye because it features something you won’t find on any other ChromeOS device, anywhere – a see-through bottom chassis.

At first glance, the semi-transparent bottom cover gave me the feels of my first clear Motorola pager that I rocked back in the 90’s before I purchased my first “bag phone” that weight like ten pounds. However, the all-new CTL Chromebook PX11E Secure Edition is more than just a fad and there are some very practical applications to this unusual looking laptop. Here’s what CTL CEO Erik Stromquist had to say about the new educational Chromebook.

This device’s secure, semi-transparent bottom offers a unique and modern design that sets it apart from traditional Chromebooks. It allows users to see the inner workings of the device, which can be a valuable teaching tool and a great conversation starter. – CTL CEO Erik Stromquist

The new Chromebook from CTL is a redesign of the existing PX11E that’s powered by an Intel N4500 CPU and features Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 for solid connectivity. Like other device from CTL, the Secure Edition Chromebook has passed multiple MIL-Spec tests and is rated for durability and longevity in the classroom.

The clear bottom is interesting to me because it can actually serve a number of purposes. First and foremost, it’s interesting and different. While that doesn’t affect the performance or actual usability of the Chromebook, it sets it apart and adds that “cool” factor. From an administrative standpoint, having the clear bottom cover makes it easy to quickly see if something may be amiss inside the device. You can take a quick glance and see if there is moisture inside or if a ribbon cable has become unseated. This can make repairs easier to identify when a Chromebook isn’t working properly.

Key Features

The bottom is secured by tamper proof type 6 security screws, with double Loctite threadlock, which can only be removed with a special tool.

Features a unique semi-transparent bottom, allowing users to see the interior electronic ‘guts’ of the Chromebook

This Chromebook features an Intel processor, 4 GB of RAM, and 32 GB of storage to ensure effortless multitasking.

Its rugged design passes various MIL-STD 810H tests, making it perfect for demanding environments.

Uses a 180 degree “lay-flat” hinge to reduce the chance of hinge breaks.

With the Google Everything button and screen capture shortcut key, completing tasks has never been easier or faster.

The PX11E is equipped with Wi-Fi 6 for maximum connection speed while using less energy.

Bluetooth 5.2 allows easy peripheral connectivity for added convenience.

Enjoy incredible video meetings with the advanced HD camera and digital microphone.

The non-proprietary USB-C port design offers fast data transfer speeds and convenient charging options for users.

With Google support until June 2030, this Chromebook guarantees years of reliable service.

As Stromquist pointed out, this could also be a good teaching tool. Technology instructors could use the Chromebook to point out key pieces of hardware in the device without taking it apart. Here’s a quick look at what’s inside the Chromebook PX11E Secure Edition.

Chromebook PX11E Secure Key Specs

Display Size: 11.6″

Resolution: 1366×768 HD

Platform: Jasper Lake

CPU: Intel N4500

CPU Specs: Dual Core, Up To 2.8GHz

RAM: 4 GB DDR4

Storage: 32 GB eMMC

Camera: HD 720P

Wi-Fi: 6 (Intel AX201)

Bluetooth: 5.0

Hinge: 127 degrees

USB 3.1 Ports: 1

USB-C Ports: 2

Weight: 2.5 lbs.

AUE: June 2030

Pre-orders are open for the CTL Chromebook PX11E secure edition and devices are set to begin shipping in early summer of this year. You can place an order below or contact CTL directly for bulk order and deployment options.