CTL debuts rugged Jasper Lake Chromebook NL72 starting at $289

The new school year will be upon us before you know it and CTL has slid in just in time to bring a new Chromebook to market that could be an impressive upgrade for districts looking to upgrade an aging fleet of devices. The all-new CTL Chromebook NL72 and NL72T feature the latest Intel Jasper Lake CPUs that power devices like the Acer Chromebook 317 that Robby recently tested. This new generation of small-core CPUs pumps out a ton of power and will finally make EDU and budget Chromebooks worth using in a variety of settings. The NL72 features the same rugged specs we’ve come to expect from CTL and pre-orders are open now for the base model with a hefty discount for those that get in line now.

The base model comes bearing an Intel N4500 dual-core, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. Stepping up, the NL72T features a quad-core N5100 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage. This model also upgrades the panel to a touch-enabled Gorilla Glass display. Both versions come with ample port selection with 2 USB-C, USB-A, and a MicroSD card slot. Of course, they’re equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack and a Kensington lock slot for securing the devices. The NL72/NL72T also features a rotating webcam that allows users to shoot photos and videos from just about any angle. Here’s a closer look:

CTL Chromebook NL72/NL72T

Chrome OS

Intel Jasper Lake N4500 or N5100 CPU

4GB/8GB RAM

32GB/64GB eMMC storage

11.6″ 1366×768 display @ 220 nits (Gorilla Glass touchscreen w/NL72T

180-degree fold-flat chassis

rotating 720p webcam

P41 rated/drop-tested to 70cm

Wi-Fi 6

integreated carrying handle

2 x USB-C w/PD

USB-A

MicroSD

3.5mm audio jack

2.85 lbs

AUE date 2028

This new Chromebook will be a great fit for the classroom and those that pre-order can take advantage of a hefty discount. As of the time of this post, only the base model of the Chromebook NL72 is available but when you place a pre-order, you can pick one or more up for only $289. That’s a discount of $60 and a far cry less than your average EDU Chromebook. If your district needs to place a bulk order or get set up with Google Workspace, you can can contact CTL directly at the link below. We’ll have one of these in house soon and we’ll let you know how it stacks up against the competition. Likewise, we will update you when the 8GB, touchscreen version is available for pre-order.

CTL Chromebook NL72(non-touch)

Request a Quote from CTL