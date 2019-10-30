CTL opens pre-orders for the best Core i3 Chromebox deal on the market

Oregon-based CTL is undoubtedly the best-kept secret in the world of high-quality, cost-effective Chromeboxes and Chrome OS-related products. Since the launch of their original Celeron-powered CBX1 Chromebox in March of 2018, they’ve been busy expanding their Chrome OS desktop line and now they’ve added a Core -i3 model that beats out every competitor in the space.

Like every other Chromebox on the market, the CTL offers the advantage of easy upgrades but the Core i3 CBX1 comes packed with some healthy hardware out of the box and it costs nearly a hundred dollars less than boxes from other OEMs when you compare apples to apples. Core i3 Chromeboxes for HP, Acer and ASUS generally come with 4GB or 8GB of RAM and a meager 32GB of upgradeable storage. (Note: the Acer Chromebox comes with the 8th Gen Core i3-8xxx while CTL and the others have the earlier Core i3-7xxx. The performance differences are negligible for most use-cases.)

Here’s where CTL takes the reins. CTL is offering its Core i3 CBX1 Chromebox on preorder for the impressively low price of $429. What makes this price so appealing is that the CBX1-3 comes with 8GB of RAM and a whopping 128GB of storage. To get a box from another OEM and upgrade to these specs, you’d be looking at no less than $500. Here’s what you’ll get for $429:

Intel Core i3-7100U processor

Dual-Core, 2.4ghz 3MB Intel Smart Cache

Intel 620 UHD Graphics

8GB DDR4 Ram (2x4GB)

(expandable up to 32GB RAM and 256GB SATA M.2 SSD)

128GB of SSD Storage (upgradeable to 256)

802.11 Intel AC Wireless 2×2

10/100/1000 Ethernet Port

2 USB 3.1(Front), 3 USB 3.1(Back)

1 HDMI and 1 USB C port(for dual monitor support)

Bluetooth 4.2

VESA mounting bracket included

Pre-orders are available now and the Core i3 CBX1-3 will ship in late December to early January. The Core i3 Chromebox will also soon be added to CTL’s Chromebox and monitor bundles that can save you even more money. Shop the CTL Chromebox CBX1-3 and more at the links below.

