CTL Chrome OS Tablet Now $279 w/Squid Premium Free For EDU Domains

CLT continues to lead the way in Chrome for Education with a full lineup of devices and solutions for managed devices. Most recently, the team from Oregon released their updated Chromebox CBX1B with a refreshed Celeron processor and a whopping 128GB of storage making it the best deal on an entry-level Chrome desktop.

Heading into the 2019-2020 school year, CTL has dropped the base price of their Chrome Tablet Tx1 and are including a free subscription of the Squid Premium note-taking app for qualifying EDU domains. If you’re unfamiliar with the Tx1, it is identical to the ARM-powered offerings from Acer and ASUS that are normally priced around $300.

Squid Notes has been one of our favorite note-taking apps for Chrome OS for as long as we can remember. With the addition of the stylus to Chromebooks, Squid Notes takes things to the next level for jotting notes, PDF markup, doodling and more. While Squid has always offered a free tier, Premium brings along some great perks.

With Squid Premium you can:

