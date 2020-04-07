CTL brings Gemini Lake-R to its Sprint LTE Chromebook NL71

Oregon-based CTL is one of only a handful of companies that have produced an LTE-enabled Chromebook. Aside from the cellular toting Samsung Chromebook Plux V2, I can’t think of another Chromebook on the market today that offers onboard LTE connectivity. CTL’s model is geared specifically towards schools and students needing connectivity outside of the classroom and there has never been a need for that like there is right now.

The latest model from CTL is a refreshed version of the original Apollo Lake NL7 releases in partnership with Sprint in the fall of 2018. The new CLT Chromebook NL71 w/LTE is equipped with a more-powerful Gemini Lake-R Intel processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It has also been upgraded to Bluetooth 5.0 for better, more consistent connectivity for wireless accessories. The clamshell Chromebook hosts an HD IPS display and features all of the usual rugged specs we’ve come to expect from CTL.

Peel-resistant keys adorn the spill-resistant keyboard and the ports and hinges are reinforced to make them classroom-ready. The NL71 has a unique, retractable handle that makes it easy to carry and it will help you get the most out of your schoolwork with up-to 12 hours of battery life. (Individual mileage may vary depending on personal use.) The Gemini Lake-R Chromebook platform has an AUE date of June 2026 which makes this Chromebook a better long-term choice than older Apollo Lake devices.

You can pre-order the updated NL71 Chromebook directly from CTL for only $349 and unlimited data plans for the device are available from Sprint for as little as $15/month. Bulk discounts are available for qualifying accounts and CTL also offers Chrome Management Licenses and deployment services for all of your Chrome needs. You can find the NL71 LTE Chromebook by CTL at the link below.

Buy the CTL NL71 LTE Chromebook