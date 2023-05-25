Criminal IP launches AI-based Chrome Extension to battle phishing, malware, and ransomware

Malicious scams such as phishing, malware, and ransomware continue to evolve and have become a critical concern to users around the globe. To address this issue, Criminal IP, an OSINT-based search engine, made an exciting announcement introducing the launch of a Chrome extension called Criminal IP AI-based Phishing Link Checker on May 22, 2023. This Criminal IP’s Chrome extension offers real-time scanning of websites worldwide, using AI-based detection to identify recently created phishing sites.

The Criminal IP’s Chrome extension conducts thorough real-time link scans to safeguard users against phishing attacks, malware, ransomware infections, and fraud. It evaluates the safety levels of websites and assigns a risk rating in five categories: Safe, Low, Moderate, Dangerous, and Critical.

Criminal IP’s Chrome extension is available on Chrome Web Store for free



For enhanced security, the Scam Block feature instantly blocks risky links, ensuring protection from accidentally accessing harmful websites. Moreover, Advanced Mode unlocks advanced AI capabilities to detect undisclosed phishing attempts. Users can also inspect security vulnerabilities (CVE), open ports, and running application information linked to the website’s IP address.

To install the extension, simply search for ‘Criminal IP’ on the Chrome Web Store. Users who are logged into Chrome with their personal accounts can immediately use it without registering within seconds. Since its official launch on April 17, 2023, Criminal IP has achieved global recognition in cybersecurity, establishing itself as a prominent CTI search engine through API integrations and strong partnerships. Criminal IP offers reasonably priced plans that are customized for different user needs, providing flexibility and convenience. Additionally, it offers a Free Membership option for users.

Editor’s Notes: This is my first time taking the Criminal IP extension for a spin. I will be running it through the paces to see if it is as good as its early reviews. I’m anxious to see how it keeps up with the ever-evolving phishing and malware landscape and I’ll be bringing you a full review and thoughts after I use it for a couple of weeks. The pricing for the paid plans seems quite high but I suppose you can’t put a price on security if you absolutely must have it. Stay tuned for my review.