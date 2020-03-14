Comcast offers two months of free Internet Essentials for eligible families, opens Wifi hotspots to all

Much like many districts across the country, our local schools sent home surveys last week to see how many households would be capable of providing “non-traditional instruction” for the kiddos. Put simply, schools are looking to provide online lessons as thousands of institutions have closed their doors in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Administrators were polling to see who had access to a computer, Chromebook or tablet and of course, a reliable internet connection.

For many school districts, students are covered when it comes to devices thanks to the growing number of 1:1 initiatives and loaner programs. Those without access to a personal computer may be able to find assistance through the school board as well as local or state agencies. For some families, getting access to reliable internet could be easier than ever thanks to Comcast’s Internet Essentials program. Internet Essentials offers affordable home internet to qualifying households for the low price of $9.95/month with no credit checks and zero installation fees.

In the wake of the COVID-19 coronavirus spreading and nationwide measures being taken to slow the viruses spread, Comcast is offering the Internet Essentials package to new customers free for 60 days. Additionally, the Internet Essentials package will see a speed boost from 15Mbps to 25Mbps and that upgrade will extend to existing Essentials customers.

During this extraordinary time, it is vital that as many Americans as possible stay connected to the Internet – for education, work, and personal health reasons. DAVE WATSON, Comcast Cable President and Chief Executive Officer



Applying for the Internet Essentials program can be done in just a few minutes and some users can be approved instantly if they are already recipients of select public assistance programs. Once approved, Comcast will send out a welcome kit within 7-10 business days. Applications must be received by April 30th to qualify and since their’s no contract, customers can cancel at any time or choose to keep Internet Essentials for the standard $9.95 after the 60-day period has ended. To apply, head to Comcast Internet Essentials at the link below. Customers who qualify for the program can also apply to purchase a low-cost computer for as little as $149.

Comcast Internet Essentials

Comcast didn’t stop there when it comes to lending a helping hand. Xfinity Wifi hotspots are available around the country to anyone with an active Xfinity account. These hotspots piggyback off of commercial and residential routers with the feature enabled and they provide connection points for not only Wifi but Xfinity’s mobile plans. For a limited time, Xfinity is opening up access to these hotspots to any and all users. To find a hotspot near you, check out https://wifi.xfinity.com/.

In light of so many people now working from home, Comcast is also taking off the 1TB monthly data cap for all customers. For those customers that have suffered financial hardships, Comcast will suspend late fees and disconnections for anyone that calls in and asks for the assistance. Customer service reps will assist customers in setting up payment plans or exploring other solutions. You can learn more and find the full press release at Comcast.