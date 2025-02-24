ChromeOS 133 has officially arrived and is rolling out now

There’s no denying the fact that this has been one of the strangest roll-outs of a ChromeOS update we’ve ever seen. Usually, we have the latest version show up and any number of days later, the release notes actually follow. This time around, however, things were completely backwards.

On February 17, a few days before ChromeOS 133 was set to arrive, official release notes were posted over at ChromeOS.dev and have since followed on the Chromebook Support Forums. The OS update was supposed to arrive the next day, but something caused a bit of a delay, and we’re now seeing ChromeOS 133 rolling out to match up with the update notice that preceded it.

What’s new in ChromeOS 133

A few notable features arrived in the update, and after getting the lastest, greatest version of ChromeOS on your device (just head to Settings > About ChromeOS > Check for updates), you should be able to take advantage of all of them. Here’s a quick recap of what we covered in our initial post about new features in ChromeOS 133:

Bluetooth Super Resolution for microphones is a significant upgrade to how your Chromebook handles audio input when paired with Bluetooth devices. Expect clearer calls, improved recordings, and generally better sound quality when using external mics.

Refreshed Welcome Tour is for those new to ChromeOS or just coming back after a long hiatus. The revamped introduction should make getting up to speed smoother than ever. Think of it as a more intuitive and helpful guide to the ChromeOS experience.

Bounce Keys settings make ChromeOS even more accessible to those with tremors or limited dexterity. It allows users to set a limit on how long a single key waits before registering the next press. There is granular control, too, so it is simple to dial in just the right amount of delay to help users who need it avoid those annoying double key presses.

Screencast now supports more languages. This expansion opens up the powerful screen recording and sharing capabilities of ChromeOS to a wider audience, making collaboration and communication more accessible across different languages.

While these aren’t earth-shattering changes to the OS, ChromeOS 133 is still adding beneficial new features that can assist many users across the board. I’ve said it before and will say it again: 4-week update cycles mean far more updates, but fewer headline-grabbing changes with each update. Sometimes it’s more about security updates and bug fixes, and the best part is we only have about 3 weeks at this point to see what’s in store for ChromeOS 134.