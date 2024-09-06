ChromeOS 128 OOBE allows express setup via your Android phone

Again, here we are with some more stuff that has been unearthed in the latest ChromeOS 128 update. While the release notes had quite a few new features to enjoy, we also found that the new split-screen tricks do even more than expected as well. But late yesterday afternoon, I came across yet another ability ChromeOS 128 comes with in the OOBE (out of box experience), and it’s a pretty big deal.

Express setup via Android phones

That’s right! Just like we see when switching from one Android phone to another, we now have the ability to skip through a bunch of setup steps on a new Chromebook by using your Android phone to get started. The flow is simple, and it just requires you to scan a QR code from your phone that appears on the screen and just like that, your primary account gets added, Wi-Fi is set up, and you are just a few steps away from getting started with your Chromebook.

Rough photos aside (the OOBE doesn’t allow me to get screenshots during the setup process any longer), you can see the basic flow. Right away, you are presented with the option to use your Android phone to start your setup process. If you select that option, a QR code comes up and at the same time, your phone will give a toast notification that prompts you to scan the QR code. No worries if that fails, however, as scanning the code with your camera app will get you where you need to go as well.

From there, you scan the code, and your primary Google account on your phone will then be added unless you choose a different account to work with. And just like that, Wi-Fi is connected, your account is added, and you simply have to get through the last few Chromebook setup steps to be off and running.

A quick side note: it seems you’ll need to set a Chromebook password with this method that isn’t automatically your Google account password. This is a new-ish option that arrived in the last few months when setting up your Chromebook in the standard OOBE flow, and it’s an option I don’t tend to utilize. It simply lets you secure your Chromebook with a different password than your main Google account password if you choose. When using the Android express setup, this becomes a required step, however, and not an option.

But there you have it! Again, ChromeOS 128 keeps bringing fun surprises and I’m feeling more and more confident that there are more out there just waiting to be found. Overall, I’m very happy with this latest update and I think there are likely some fun things planned for 129 to launch us into Q4 with a bang. If ChromeOS 128 is any indication, I’d bet we’re in for some really fun stuff in the next few months.

