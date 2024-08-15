ChromeOS 127 is rolling out with a handful of minor changes

ChromeOS 127 is rolling out to users and comes with quite a few new features, though none of them are the big, headlining changes we sometimes get with a ChromeOS update. Upgrades range from accessibility improvements to video conferencing enhancements, and it should all be arriving for users over the next few weeks. Let’s take a look at what’s new.

Accessibility upgrades

Improved PDF Accessibility in the Gallery App : ChromeOS 127 introduces an AI-powered OCR reader in the Gallery app, making PDFs more accessible to users with low vision or blindness. ChromeOS leverages its machine learning models to extract and organize the content of PDF documents, making them easier to navigate and understand with screen readers like ChromeVox.

: ChromeOS 127 introduces an AI-powered OCR reader in the Gallery app, making PDFs more accessible to users with low vision or blindness. ChromeOS leverages its machine learning models to extract and organize the content of PDF documents, making them easier to navigate and understand with screen readers like ChromeVox. Read Aloud in Reading Mode: This new feature brings Google’s high-quality voices to Chrome’s Reading Mode, enabling users to have web content read aloud to them. This can improve focus and comprehension for people who struggle with reading long-form text.

Productivity boosts

Call Control Buttons on Bluetooth Headsets : ChromeOS 127 adds support for call control buttons on compatible Bluetooth headsets. This allows you to answer, reject, or end calls and mute your microphone directly from your headset.

: ChromeOS 127 adds support for call control buttons on compatible Bluetooth headsets. This allows you to answer, reject, or end calls and mute your microphone directly from your headset. Delete or Reorder PDF Pages : The Gallery app now lets you delete or reorder pages within a PDF using your mouse or keyboard shortcuts. (SEARCH + Backspace for delete, [ to rotate a page)

: The Gallery app now lets you delete or reorder pages within a PDF using your mouse or keyboard shortcuts. DLC Status Indicators: ChromeOS 127 introduces visual enhancements for Downloadable Content (DLC) in the video control panel. You’ll now see status indicators for features like Noise Cancellation, Live Captions, Relighting, and Blur, making it easier to manage your video conferencing experience.

Other updates

Firmware Update App : The Firmware Updates app now provides clearer instructions for updating peripherals that require user action during the update process.

: The Firmware Updates app now provides clearer instructions for updating peripherals that require user action during the update process. Classroom Glanceables: Students can now quickly view and access upcoming Classroom assignments with one click from their Chromebook’s home screen.

Again, all these updates will be gradually rolling out to users over the next couple of weeks. As of today, I’m not seeing the vast majority of them, but I’d imagine they’ll begin trickling in soon. You’ll obviously need to be on ChromeOS 127 to get any of them, so if you haven’t yet, go to your Settings > About ChromeOS > Check for updates and you should be able to get updated to 127 now.

