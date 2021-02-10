Show your Chromecast some love with a little Sling Fling for free

Just in case you haven’t adopted enough streaming services, Sling is here to have a little fling with you for Valentine’s Day. Well, maybe just a fling with your smart devices. From now until February 14, you can access Sling live TV from 5 pm to midnight absolutely free. No strings attached and you don’t even need a credit card. That includes more than 100 channels and you’ll even get access to Showtime for blockbuster movies. You’ll find popular networks like AMC, Cartoon Network, TNT, the History channel, and many, many more. For the full list of available channels, check here.

Popular networks on Sling live TV

Just to clarify, this deal isn’t exclusive to Chromecast devices but starting your Sling Fling couldn’t be easier with the latest Chromecast with Google TV. As a matter of fact, the Sling app is even featured on the Google TV home screen at the moment. Simply click the app and install it. You’ll then be prompted to set up a free account with an email, password, and zip code for region-specific channels. In lieu of navigating an on-screen keyboard, you can just sign up online and access Sling from the device of your choice. The devices below all support Sling and you can even stream in your browser.

The Sling Fling promotion lasts through Valentine’s Day and you can use the service from 5 to midnight. You’re not limited to a single device either. The free week includes streaming on up-to three devices. If you decide that you’re ready to make a commitment to your new-found streaming relationship, Sling is offering $25 off of your first month of Sling Blue or Orange. That brings the price of the first month down to a mere $10 and that’s not too bad for a smorgasbord of live TV and Showtime. Get your free TV in before it’s gone.

