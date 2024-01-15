Chromecast users win as Meta brings back casting support to Quest 2 and 3

Since we first bought the Meta Quest 2 a few years ago, some of my absolute favorite experiences with the device have been due to the Chromecast support baked in. Whether it’s watching someone experience standing face-to-face with Darth Vader for the first time or my entire family huddled around the same screen as we solved the puzzles in Red Matter together, being able to simply cast the VR experience to a screen has been a staple of the Quest experience for our family.

And then it simply vanished. No warnings were given and no explanation was offered by the headset the first time we went to cast and it wasn’t there. It was just gone. For us, that happened during the Christmas break and we had company over at the time, so I shrugged my shoulders and set out to solve the issue at a later time.

And when I did find the solution, it was pretty janky. Meta had decided that using the Chromecast to mirror the VR’s experience wasn’t stable enough, so they switched things up to allow the Meta Quest 2 and 3 to mirror to a web browser or the Meta Quest app instead. It’s supposedly more stable, and they expect you to then mirror that display to your TV. But we all see the issue there, right?

Casting your phone’s entire screen to any device is a laggy experience across the board. Luckily, the browser solution works decently, and I was able to mirror the Quest 3 to a Chromebook via the website and then plug an HDMI cable into my television to see what was going on inside the headset. It wasn’t a simple solution, but it technically worked.

Chromecast is the far more elegant solution

But there’s no question that leveraging a Chromecast is a far better way to do this. If you have a cast-enabled device, the Meta Quest 2 or 3 can see it, cast directly to it, and get back into the game. It’s simple, seamless, and it doesn’t require the addition of new hardware into the mix.

Does it lag from time to time and stutter a bit more than I like? Sure! But the Chromecast video isn’t there for it’s amazing fidelity; it’s there to let others in the room in on what’s happening in the game. For that, the simplicity of Chromecast cannot be matched and the desire of users to take advantage of this feature can not be overstated.

A bit of an outcry to bring casting back

It seems Meta underestimated the Quest community’s love of this feature, and after removing it for a short time, they’ve reversed course and brought it back to life. And it clearly didn’t take long for them to get the message. It’s only been a few weeks since the Chromecast abilities were removed from the Meta Quest 2 and 3, and just like that, they are back again.

I’ve not tried it since the return, and I’ve also never tried casting to a Chromecast with the new Quest 3 (it’s been missing since we had one around). We’ve played about an hour of Red Matter 2 together as a family with the slightly-janky screen mirroring solution Meta provided, and now that casting is back, I’m eager to dive back in together and delve deeper into this amazing game. While the task of setting up a Chromebook and HDMI cable to get the VR mirrored to the big screen turned me off a bit to playing games together, the return of Chromecast support makes me excited to jump back into some group games in the VR. Maybe tonight, even?

