Chromecast support now available for Apple Music beta on Android

If you are an Apple Music subscriber, the options for how you listen are continuing to grow. I recently wrote about the new Apple Music web player that will allow you to listen on a Chromebook, and though this is a big step forward for the streaming music service, Apple is also putting some work into their recently-launched Android app. In the latest beta version update, Apple has added one of the most requested features: Chromecast support.

We first heard about Chromecast support coming to Apple Music back in May when 9to5 Google found code in an APK teardown that clearly indicated Chromecast support was coming. Now in the Apple Music Android v3.0.0-beta, Apple has added the Chromecast button as reported by Android Police. With this update, Apple Music subscribers can finally cast their music to any Chromecast speaker or television on their local network.

According to Android Police, the Chromecast button works as you would expect and there is no additional setup. As you can see in the screenshots, a cast button has been added to the top of the app near the the search and settings, which is persistent throughout. Additionally, a cast button has been added to the ‘now playing’ page directly under the play icon. Tapping the icon will prompt you to choose a compatible Chromecast device to begin your casting session. From there, you can control volume and media playback from the casting device.

Since the Android app works on Chromebooks, this means you will be able to listen to music and cast directly from your device without needing to reach for your phone. This is my preferred method for listening to music and helps me focus on the task at hand, eliminating the temptation to check notifications when I go to select a new song if I were listening from my phone.

The beta program is currently full, so unfortunately you will not be able to test out this new feature unless you have already enrolled in the beta. We are not sure when the full release is coming but it’s good to see Apple embracing cross-platform support when it comes to their music streaming service.