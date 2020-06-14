Google is polling Chromebook users with satisfaction surveys

Google is no stranger to the survey space. The company has a mobile app specifically designed to poll users on a wide variety of subjects ranging from location-based in-store purchases to YouTube video consumption. The Opinion Rewards app is a handy little tool for Google to hone its data aggregation skills and it doesn’t hurt that they throw users a little Play Store cash for their trouble. From time to time, Google has also been know to inject a survey or poll into the Android operating system. These questionnaires often have a little bit to do with the user’s overall satisfaction with their mobile device in an attempt to gain insight into the company’s upcoming Pixel phones.

None of this is that unusual. After all, customer satisfaction is the key to strengthening a product or brand. That said, it looks like Google is taking a similar approach with Chrome OS. As Chromebooks have seen a recent surge in consumer popularity due, in part, to the work from home movement, the operating system’s creator wants to know what you like and dislike about your device. Michael Perrigo, our resident electronic athlete over at Gaming Unboxed, sent over some screenshots from his Pixelbook Go that tell the tale.









The toast notification popped up just like any other survey from Google but this one was asking specifically about his Chromebook experience. The short poll simply asked about overall satisfaction and at the end, offered the opportunity to name one thing Michael liked or disliked most about his Chromebook. Likely, this will give Google some really good insight into what the majority of users think about Chrome OS. In the past, printing was one of the biggest hangups for Chromebooks but that is being continually addressed and the printing process has gotten a lot easier. With this survey, Google may very well be looking to hone the Chrome OS experience even further as more and more users adopt the platform. Did you get this survey? What about you? What’s your biggest like or dislike about Chrome OS. Drop a comment below. Who knows, someone from Google may be reading. 😁