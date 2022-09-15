Google joins the rebellion with Chromebook + Star Wars: Andor campaign

An innovative marketing campaign to promote the use of Chromebooks has been launched in collaboration with Google and the Disney+ Star Wars series “Andor.” The campaign was helmed by B-Reel Stockholm and draws parallels between the heroes of Andor and those who have opted for Chromebook in their quest to preserve the galaxy.

The ad for the Disney+ series, which will be officially premiering on September 21, depicts a witty exchange between two parents who are trying to sneak out for a Star Wars-themed date night once the kids are in bed. The campaign will run on digital, social media, and YouTube internationally, particularly in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. In fact, the Chromebook YouTube channel has already published the “Date Night for Rebels” spot — shown below — and several shorter variations of it, which highlight Chromebook features such as speed and security.

As reported by The Drum, Senior Vice-President of Global Marketing Partnerships at Walt Disney Studios, Lylle Breier, had the below to say about the campaign:

As audiences around the world are introduced to the first spy thriller in the Star Wars galaxy, we are so excited to collaborate with Google Chromebook on a campaign that leans into the excitement for this epic series and the need for everyone to make time to watch how Cassian became our rebel hero.

Although there was no mention of it, I hope there is more than one ad coming out of this campaign. I tend to enjoy watching all the ways Google imagines that we use Chromebooks, and sometimes I even get some inspiration on creative ways to put my hardware to work for me. As a Star Wars fan, this makes it even more fun.

Newsletter Signup