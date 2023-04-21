Chromebook Perks: Get 3 months of Storyblocks for LumaFusion for free

Earlier this year, the long-awaited release of the Lumafusion video editor for ChromeOS finally arrived. With it came the ability for hobbyists and full-time creators alike to finally produce professional level video content without the need for a Mac or PC. Not only is Lumafusion a powerful full-features multi-track editor, it only costs $29.99 for lifetime license. Eligible Chromebook owners can also enjoy a limited-time 25% discount when they claim the promotion the Chromebook Perks website. It doesn’t get much better than that. Or, does it?

Whether you’re just getting started with content creation or your a seasoned social media influencer, content creator, or any other kind of video maker, LumaFusion is capable of creating rich, high-quality video content for any platform. If you’ve ever made video content, you’re most likely aware that finding and using good stock photos, video and audio can be a pricey challenge. There are plenty of platform out there that offer royalty-free products for a monthly subscription but it is a must-have if you’re making content on the regular.

The make things a little easier for creators that are just getting started, Google is now offering a new Chromebook Perk that will get you three months of Story blocks for LumaFusion absolutely free. This gives you access to Storyblock’s massive, curated library of stock photos, video, music, sound effects, and animated backgrounds for all your video needs. With your license, you’ll never have to worry about copyright strikes on your YouTube channel and that’s a very good thing. Even if you decide to cancel your subscription, any content you create while subscribed to Storyblocks retains a perpetual royalty-free license so your content can live on and go viral. If you’re ready to get started with LumaFusion and Storyblocks, just head over to the Chromebook Perks page at the link below.