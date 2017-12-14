Chromebook Deals: Free $50 Gift Card On Select Models From Amazon

NewsUpcomingReviewsUnboxingTips & TricksAppsChromebooksChromecastGoogle AssistantDealsAbout

By 4 Comments

by Gabriel Brangers
Looking for some last minute Christmas gift ideas? Amazon’s may have a deal for you.

Right now, you can score a $50 Amazon gift card with the purchase of select Chromebook models when you shop Amazon. There are a few minor caveats to the deal and orders are subject to availability.

To grab your gift card, you will need to order an eligible Chromebook that is sold directly from Amazon and throw a $50 gift card in your cart at the same time. Items must ship to the same address and the discount will be applied at checkout.

Models include Google’s Pixelbook, the ASUS Chromebook C302 Core M5, Acer R13 and more. If you place your order soon, you can have a shiny new Chromebook on your doorstep just in time for the Holiday.

If you’re unsure if a device qualifies just look for the “applicable promotion” link on the product page to view the offer details.

Shop Chromebook Promo On Amazon

  • Henry Pham

    Can’t seem to get this working. Any suggestions? Have tried both physical and eCards and when I go to checkout there is no promotion applied.

    • Gabriel Brangers

      I had the same issue. Make sure the promo applies and your shipping addresses match and hop in a chat. They will offer to credit you for the gift card.

      • Henry Pham

        Thanks for the tip. Got them on a chat and she said I should get a credit for the gift card after the Pixelbook ships. Not sure why they aren’t just crediting the account on checkout. I’ll post if there’s any issues. Thanks for posting on the deal! Pushed me to finally get the Pixelbook.

        • Gabriel Brangers

          That’s awesome. Great choice. Not sure where the glitch is. It’s clearly marked eligible for the promo. Be sure to let us know when you get your credit or otherwise.