Chromebook Deals: Free $50 Gift Card On Select Models From Amazon

Looking for some last minute Christmas gift ideas? Amazon’s may have a deal for you.

Right now, you can score a $50 Amazon gift card with the purchase of select Chromebook models when you shop Amazon. There are a few minor caveats to the deal and orders are subject to availability.

To grab your gift card, you will need to order an eligible Chromebook that is sold directly from Amazon and throw a $50 gift card in your cart at the same time. Items must ship to the same address and the discount will be applied at checkout.

Models include Google’s Pixelbook, the ASUS Chromebook C302 Core M5, Acer R13 and more. If you place your order soon, you can have a shiny new Chromebook on your doorstep just in time for the Holiday.

If you’re unsure if a device qualifies just look for the “applicable promotion” link on the product page to view the offer details.

Shop Chromebook Promo On Amazon