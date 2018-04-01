U.K. Deals: Save Big On The ASUS Chromebook Flip C101

ASUS’ successor to the original Chromebook Flip didn’t make a lot of waves when it was launched back in August of 2017. Still, it remains the only Chrome OS device in the 10.1″ category and as far as portable secondary devices go, it hits on just about every point you’d want in a Chromebook.

With the updated RK3399 ARM processor, the addition of USB-C, 4-in-1 form-factor and Android Apps out of the box, the ASUS Chromebook Flip C101 makes the perfect travel buddy or around-the-house device for entertainment and even light productivity.

The only major complaints we have about the Flip C101 are the minimal 16GB of storage and the fact that ASUS opted not to upgrade the display a bit. However, all that is forgivable if you can get the convertible for around $250 or less.

If you live in the United Kingdom, now be the best time ever to pick up the ASUS Chromebook. Normally priced at £349.99, Amazon UK has knocked a whopping £150 off the price and you can pick one up while the deal lasts and have it on your doorstep as early as Thursday.

Check out the link below for the details.

But the ASUS Flip C101 at Amazon UK

If you’re here in the states, you can still save a few bucks on the Flip C101. Right now on Amazon, save $44 and have it by Tuesday with the one-day shipping option.

But the ASUS Flip C101 at Amazon

We’re constantly on the lookout for great deals to share with our readers. Whether here, the U.K. or elsewhere, if you’ve landed a great buy on a Chromebook, shoot us an email and the link and we’ll be happy to share.

